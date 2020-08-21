Editor's Note

TULSA

Atkins, Donald B., 90, attorney and veteran, died Friday, Aug. 21. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Martin, Sharon I., 75, elementary school teacher, died Thursday, Aug. 20. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Stemkowski, Harry, 76, water treatment plant operator and veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 16. Memorial graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Schaudt’s.

Terrell, Elva Jean, 91, homemaker, died Tuesday, Aug. 18. Service 11 a.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bristow

King, Sandra E., 84, retail fabricator, died Saturday, Aug. 15. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sunday, Hutchins Maples Matherly Funeral Home. Fitzgerald Ivy, Tulsa.

Broken Arrow

Ellison, Lisa Gail, 60, receptionist, died Tuesday, Aug. 18. Viewing 2-6 p.m. Sunday with visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, all at Moore’s Rosewood Funeral Home, Tulsa.

Claremore

Cegielski, John, 85, engineer, died Tuesday, Aug. 18. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church. MMS-Payne.

Okmulgee

Grimmett, Thomas, 83, retired teacher and coach and Army veteran, died Thursday, Aug. 20. Visitation 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home, Beggs, and service 10 a.m. Monday, Crossroads Baptist Church, Beggs.

