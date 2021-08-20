 Skip to main content
Deaths published Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021
0 entries

Deaths published Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Creamer, Nanette, 91, retired real estate agent, died Thursday, Aug. 19. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. 

Gieseking, Charlotte, 78, housekeeper, died Monday, Aug.16. Services  pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Hoffman, Michael John, 74, retired railroad brakeman and Army veteran, died Monday, Aug. 16. Graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Ridgelawn Cemetery, Collinsville. Collinsville Dolton.

Kolar, James, 81, route salesman, died Thursday, Aug. 12. Services pending Schaudt’s.

Naumann, Gene, 88, operations manager and veteran, died Wednesday, Aug. 18. Visitation 5-7 p.m. and Rosary 7 p.m. Sunday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Monday, St. Pius X Catholic Church. 

Rhoads, Pearl H., 100, executive secretary, died Friday, Aug. 20. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Claremore

McRevey, Waldean “Mack,” 90, Cenrilift machine shop supervisor, died Monday, Aug. 16. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.

Lockesburg, Ark.

Farrow, Donald Lee, 88, truck driver and musician formerly of Tulsa, died Wednesday, Aug. 18. Service 3 p.m. Saturday, Old Time Gospel Church Burial, Chapel Hill Cemetery, DeQueen, Ark. Wilkerson, DeQueen.

Muskogee

Brinlee, Benjamin “Ben” Lee Brinlee, 38, Yocham Trucking  foreman operator, died Sunday, Aug. 15. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Sunday, Brown Funeral Home, Coweta. Service 11 a.m. Monday, Coweta Assembly, Coweta.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

