Deaths published Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021

TULSA
Creamer, Nanette, 91, retired real estate agent, died Thursday, Aug. 19. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Gieseking, Charlotte, 78, housekeeper, died Monday, Aug.16. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Hoffman, Michael John, 74, retired railroad brakeman and Army veteran, died Monday, Aug. 16. Graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Ridgelawn Cemetery, Collinsville. Collinsville Dolton.
Kolar, James, 81, route salesman, died Thursday, Aug. 12. Services pending Schaudt’s.
Naumann, Gene, 88, operations manager and veteran, died Wednesday, Aug. 18. Visitation 5-7 p.m. and Rosary 7 p.m. Sunday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Monday, St. Pius X Catholic Church.
Rhoads, Pearl H., 100, executive secretary, died Friday, Aug. 20. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Claremore
McRevey, Waldean “Mack,” 90, Cenrilift machine shop supervisor, died Monday, Aug. 16. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
Lockesburg, Ark.
Farrow, Donald Lee, 88, truck driver and musician formerly of Tulsa, died Wednesday, Aug. 18. Service 3 p.m. Saturday, Old Time Gospel Church Burial, Chapel Hill Cemetery, DeQueen, Ark. Wilkerson, DeQueen.
Muskogee
Brinlee, Benjamin “Ben” Lee Brinlee, 38, Yocham Trucking foreman operator, died Sunday, Aug. 15. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Sunday, Brown Funeral Home, Coweta. Service 11 a.m. Monday, Coweta Assembly, Coweta.
