TULSA
Bragg, Mary K., 87, homemaker, formerly of Tulsa, died Thursday, Aug. 13, in Greer, S.C. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Clancy, Barbara, 93, photography assistant. died Friday, Aug. 14. Visitation 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, rosary 7 p.m. Tuesday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, all at Church of the Madalene. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Letney, Carroll, 84, ladies formal wear business proprietor, died Thursday, Aug. 13. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Prater, Bob, 90, retired American Airlines accountant and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Aug. 8. Private services. Smith, Sapulpa.
Schneiderman, Anita Cynthia, 87, retired postal worker, died Friday, Aug. 14. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Schooley, Orval Lee, 80, health industry supervisor, died Thursday, Aug. 13. Service webcast at 12:15 p.m. Monday at bit.ly/orvalschooleyservice. Floral Haven. Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Crose, Gene, 84, musician, died Thursday, Aug. 13. Visitations 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home. Private services.
Collinsville
Coppedge, Robert J., 82, retired contractor, died Wednesday, Aug. 12. Services pending. Collinsville Dolton.
Pawhuska
Fortune, Arthur Phillip, 81, retired mail carrier, died Saturday, Aug. 8. Graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, Pawhuska City Cemetery. Kendrick McCartney Johnson.
Sapulpa
Bolton, Glenn L., 84, retired route salesman and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Aug. 12. Service 10:30 a.m. Monday, Smith Funeral Home Chapel.
