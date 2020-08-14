Editor's Note

Get obituaries, death notices and in memoriams in your inbox each day with our free email newsletter. Sign up at tulsaworld.com/newsletters.

TULSA

Bragg, Mary K., 87, homemaker, formerly of Tulsa, died Thursday, Aug. 13, in Greer, S.C. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Clancy, Barbara, 93, photography assistant. died Friday, Aug. 14. Visitation 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, rosary 7 p.m. Tuesday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, all at Church of the Madalene. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Letney, Carroll, 84, ladies formal wear business proprietor, died Thursday, Aug. 13. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Prater, Bob, 90, retired American Airlines accountant and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Aug. 8. Private services. Smith, Sapulpa.

Schneiderman, Anita Cynthia, 87, retired postal worker, died Friday, Aug. 14. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Schooley, Orval Lee, 80, health industry supervisor, died Thursday, Aug. 13. Service webcast at 12:15 p.m. Monday at bit.ly/orvalschooleyservice. Floral Haven. Broken Arrow.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Crose, Gene, 84, musician, died Thursday, Aug. 13. Visitations 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home. Private services.

Collinsville

Coppedge, Robert J., 82, retired contractor, died Wednesday, Aug. 12. Services pending. Collinsville Dolton.

Pawhuska

Fortune, Arthur Phillip, 81, retired mail carrier, died Saturday, Aug. 8. Graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, Pawhuska City Cemetery. Kendrick McCartney Johnson.

Sapulpa

Bolton, Glenn L., 84, retired route salesman and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Aug. 12. Service 10:30 a.m. Monday, Smith Funeral Home Chapel.

To plant a tree in memory of died Saturday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments