TULSA
Bost, James “Jim,” 78, Midwesco Industries chairman and Army veteran, died Thursday, July 30. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Creason, Grant, 67, American Airlines airplane mechanic and Army veteran, died Thursday, July 30. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Williams, Billy Dean, 82, mechanical engineer, died Thursday, July 16. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Owasso
Ray, Rodney J., 73, former Owasso city manager and veteran, died Thursday, July 30. Services pending. Mowery.
Tumleson, Kathryn Mae, 88, retired Tumleson Wheel Aligning office manager and partner, died Tuesday, July 28. Services pending. Mowery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.