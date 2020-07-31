Editor's Note

TULSA

Bost, James “Jim,” 78, Midwesco Industries chairman and Army veteran, died Thursday, July 30. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Creason, Grant, 67, American Airlines airplane mechanic and Army veteran, died Thursday, July 30. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Williams, Billy Dean, 82, mechanical engineer, died Thursday, July 16. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Owasso

Ray, Rodney J., 73, former Owasso city manager and veteran, died Thursday, July 30. Services pending. Mowery.

Tumleson, Kathryn Mae, 88, retired Tumleson Wheel Aligning office manager and partner, died Tuesday, July 28. Services pending. Mowery.

