Deaths published Saturday, April 9, 2022

TULSA
Foster, Martha Jean, 74, pharmacy technician, died Thursday, March 24. Private family services. Schaudt's.
Hollis, Rusty Gene, 51, IT technician, died Wednesday, April 6. Celebration of life 4 p.m. Thursday, April 21, Life.Church South Tulsa. Schaudt's.
Martin, Hank Edward, 62, tile setter, died Thursday, March 24. Private family services. Schaudt's.
Weathers, Rubye Elizabeth, 82, Rubye's Full Cup Cafe owner, died Thursday, April 7. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Walters, Joan Marie, 88, accountant, died Tuesday, April 5. Private family services. Schaudt's, Tulsa.
Sand Springs
Haddock, Randy, 65, furniture refinisher, died Friday, April 8. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Terlton
Comstock, Randy, 64, died Wednesday, April 6. Service pending. Chapman-Black.
