 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deaths published Saturday, April 30, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Clopp, Nadra Jeanette, 60, HTS worker, died Sunday, April 24. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Tuesday, Schaudt's Funeral Service Chapel.

Horn, Randy A. "Bubba," 44, car detailer, died Wednesday, April 27. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Neely, Joanna, 95, Memorial High School secretary, died Wednesday, April 27. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.

Roark, Ron, 72, Ron Roark Agency Farmers Insurance Group owner, died Thursday, April 21. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel.

Woods, Iva Leona, 86, AT&T business office manager, died Thursday, April 28. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Schulz, James V., 89, American Airlines worker, died Wednesday, April 27. Private family services. Schaudt's, Tulsa.

Claremore

Ribordy, Barbara, 69, child care worker, died Wednesday, April 27. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Friday, Schaudt's Funeral Service Chapel, Tulsa.

Sapulpa

Smith, Jerry Dean, 73, service 11 a.m. Monday, Lamar Baptist Church, Lamar. Fisher, Holdenville.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert