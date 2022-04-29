Deaths published Saturday, April 30, 2022

TULSA
Clopp, Nadra Jeanette, 60, HTS worker, died Sunday, April 24. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Tuesday, Schaudt's Funeral Service Chapel.
Horn, Randy A. "Bubba," 44, car detailer, died Wednesday, April 27. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Neely, Joanna, 95, Memorial High School secretary, died Wednesday, April 27. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Roark, Ron, 72, Ron Roark Agency Farmers Insurance Group owner, died Thursday, April 21. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel.
Woods, Iva Leona, 86, AT&T business office manager, died Thursday, April 28. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Schulz, James V., 89, American Airlines worker, died Wednesday, April 27. Private family services. Schaudt's, Tulsa.
Claremore
Ribordy, Barbara, 69, child care worker, died Wednesday, April 27. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Friday, Schaudt's Funeral Service Chapel, Tulsa.
Sapulpa
Smith, Jerry Dean, 73, service 11 a.m. Monday, Lamar Baptist Church, Lamar. Fisher, Holdenville.
