Deaths published Saturday, April 3, 2021

TULSA
Jarrett, Glenda Ann, 82, died Wednesday, March 31. No service planned. Ninde Brookside.
McCoy, Ethel M., 97, retired Walmart clerk, died Tuesday, March 30. Visitation noon Monday and service 1 p.m. Monday, both at Ninde Brookside Funeral Home.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Koonce, Marilyn, 85, homemaker, died Tuesday, March 30. Funeral Mass 1 p.m. Monday, Church of St. Benedict. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Sand Springs
Reynolds, Nancy, 77, job coach, died Friday, April 2. No services planned, Mobley-Groesbeck.
Ward, Jimmy “Don, ”63, died Monday, March 29. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Trinity Baptist Church. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.