Deaths published Saturday, April 24, 2021
Deaths published Saturday, April 24, 2021

TULSA

Hurd, Carolyn, 85, teacher, died Thursday, April 22. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Khoo, Oon Chor, 90, retired Episcopal minister, died Wednesday, April 2. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Anglican Church of the Holy Spirit.

Rose, Pete “Papa Coach,” 89, retired aviation painter for Rockwell, died Thursday, April 22. Viewing noon-5 p.m. Sunday and Monday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., both at Moore's Eastlawn Funeral Home. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Catoosa Christian Center, Catoosa.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Owasso

Williams, Clyde Howard, 96, U.S. Postal Service clerk and World War II Army veteran, died Wednesday, April 21. Services pending. Mowery.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

