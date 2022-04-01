 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Saturday, April 2, 2022

TULSA

Barr, Martha M., 98, retired dental office manager, died Friday, April 1. Services pending. Ninde / Mosaic.

McPherson, Colleen, 44, social worker, died Thursday, March 31. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.

Steinmetz, Martin Raymond, 70, federal attorney, died Wednesday, March 30. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Calvary Cemetery.

Tomlin, Elwood L. Jr., 73, minister, Crane Carrier Corp. welder and Vietnam War Army veteran, died Wednesday, March 23. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Greater Union Baptist Church. Keith D. Biglow.

Ward, Stephen Craig, 69, physician, died Wednesday, March 30. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Cleveland, Okla.

Turner, Jo Ann, 90, teacher, died Wednesday, March 30. Services pending. Chapman-Black.

Jenks

Deys, Lisa Kay, 50, QuikTrip executive, died Friday, March 25. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Glenpool Conference Center, Glenpool. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

