Deaths published Saturday, April 2, 2022

TULSA
Barr, Martha M., 98, retired dental office manager, died Friday, April 1. Services pending. Ninde / Mosaic.
McPherson, Colleen, 44, social worker, died Thursday, March 31. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.
Steinmetz, Martin Raymond, 70, federal attorney, died Wednesday, March 30. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Calvary Cemetery.
Tomlin, Elwood L. Jr., 73, minister, Crane Carrier Corp. welder and Vietnam War Army veteran, died Wednesday, March 23. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Greater Union Baptist Church. Keith D. Biglow.
Ward, Stephen Craig, 69, physician, died Wednesday, March 30. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Cleveland, Okla.
Turner, Jo Ann, 90, teacher, died Wednesday, March 30. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Jenks
Deys, Lisa Kay, 50, QuikTrip executive, died Friday, March 25. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Glenpool Conference Center, Glenpool. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.