Deaths published Saturday, April 17, 2021

TULSA
Neely, John Hatfield, 98, commercial loans senior vice president and Army Air Forces veteran, died Thursday, April 15. Visitation 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Windsor, Geoff, 50, Windsor Consulting owner and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, April 13. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Younger, Margaret McElhaney, 89, accounting manager, died Thursday, April 8. Celebration of life 2-5 p.m. Saturday, McElhaney residence, Broken Arrow. Schaudt’s.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Okmulgee
Hudson, Patricia Anne, 65, encoder operator, died Wednesday, Dec. 16. Funeral Mass 2 p.m. Saturday, St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Sapulpa
Johnson, Andrew, 85, machinist and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, April 14. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Smith Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.