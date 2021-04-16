 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Saturday, April 17, 2021
0 entries
Death notices

Deaths published Saturday, April 17, 2021

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Neely, John Hatfield, 98, commercial loans senior vice president and Army Air Forces veteran, died Thursday, April 15. Visitation 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.

Windsor, Geoff, 50, Windsor Consulting owner and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, April 13. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Younger, Margaret McElhaney, 89, accounting manager, died Thursday, April 8. Celebration of life 2-5 p.m. Saturday, McElhaney residence, Broken Arrow. Schaudt’s.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Okmulgee

Hudson, Patricia Anne, 65, encoder operator, died Wednesday, Dec. 16. Funeral Mass 2 p.m. Saturday, St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.

Sapulpa

Johnson, Andrew, 85, machinist and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, April 14. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Smith Funeral Home.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News