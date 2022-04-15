Deaths published Saturday, April 16, 2022

TULSA
Greene, Marvene, 95, homemaker, died Wednesday, April 13. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Miles, Kenneth, 75, attorney and Army veteran, died Tuesday, April 12. Viewing noon-5 p.m. Monday and visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, South Tulsa Baptist Church.
Poppino, Hazel Louise, 87, dietitian, died Thursday, April 14. Services pending. Moore's Memory.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Herout, Virginia, 98, homemaker, died Friday, April 1. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, April 18, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Sapulpa
Stevens, Barbara Irene, 85, homemaker, died Monday, April 11. Graveside service 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
