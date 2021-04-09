 Skip to main content
Deaths published Saturday, April 10, 2021
Death notices

Deaths published Saturday, April 10, 2021

TULSA

Beal, Darlene, 69, home care worker, died Thursday, April 8. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Clark, James R., 72, small-business entrepreneur, died Wednesday, April 7. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Asbury United Methodist Church. Moore’s Southlawn.

Dedeke, Robert Edward, 79, vice president of human resources, died Sunday, April 4. Private family services. Schaudt’s.

Diaz, Manuel Alfonso III, 88, sales engineer and veteran, died Wednesday, April 7. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel.

Doyle, Stanley P., 81, attorney, died Wednesday, April 7. Private services. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Myers, Patricia (Patti), 64, hobby store manager, died Thursday, April 8. Graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Southlawn.

Stebbbins, Charles B., 91, retired from American Airlines, died Wednesday, April 7. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Christ United Methodist Church.

Young, Betty, 91, Betty Rowland Preschool owner, died Wednesday, April 7. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Falcon, Rumold, 82, dental clerk, died Tuesday, April 6. Services pending. Floral Haven.

Myers, John Joseph, 49, financial salesman, died Wednesday, April 7. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Brown Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. 

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

