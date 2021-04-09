Deaths published Saturday, April 10, 2021

TULSA
Beal, Darlene, 69, home care worker, died Thursday, April 8. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Clark, James R., 72, small-business entrepreneur, died Wednesday, April 7. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Asbury United Methodist Church. Moore’s Southlawn.
Dedeke, Robert Edward, 79, vice president of human resources, died Sunday, April 4. Private family services. Schaudt’s.
Diaz, Manuel Alfonso III, 88, sales engineer and veteran, died Wednesday, April 7. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel.
Doyle, Stanley P., 81, attorney, died Wednesday, April 7. Private services. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Myers, Patricia (Patti), 64, hobby store manager, died Thursday, April 8. Graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Southlawn.
Stebbbins, Charles B., 91, retired from American Airlines, died Wednesday, April 7. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Christ United Methodist Church.
Young, Betty, 91, Betty Rowland Preschool owner, died Wednesday, April 7. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Falcon, Rumold, 82, dental clerk, died Tuesday, April 6. Services pending. Floral Haven.
Myers, John Joseph, 49, financial salesman, died Wednesday, April 7. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Brown Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
