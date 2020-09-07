Deaths published Monday, Sept. 7, 2020

TULSA
Rausch, Burdette “Burt,” 88, operations engineer and Army veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 3. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
State/Area
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Burton, Patricia Jeanne, 89, Tulsa Public Schools educator, died Saturday, Sept. 5. Celebration of life service 3 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Chapel.
Okmulgee
Wilson, Twyla, 67, retired teacher, died Tuesday, Sept. 1. Visitation 10 a.m. and funeral service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Schaudt’s Okmulgee Funeral Service.
Owasso
Wood, Lynn, 88, pastor and Army veteran, died Friday, Sept. 4. Services pending. Mowery.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.