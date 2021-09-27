Deaths published Monday, Sept. 27, 2021

STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Coweta
Weisberg, David Evan “Dave,” 57, Broken Arrow Police Department and Broken Arrow Fire Department emergency service dispatcher, died Thursday, Sept. 23. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, BattleCreek Church, Broken Arrow. Brown.
Glenpool
Foust, James Leroy, 74, Burlington Northern Railroad worker and Army veteran, died Friday, Sept. 24. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, Asbury United Methodist Church. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Grove
Curry, Kristi Sue, 53, teacher, died Wednesday, Sept. 22. Visitation 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, Mark Griffith Westwood. Graveside service 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Olympus North Cemetery.
Sand Springs
Surine, Wayne Arthur, 74, retired Grand River Dam Authority janitor, died Saturday, Sept. 25. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Wagoner
Rich, Alberta Nadine, 69, homemaker, died Friday, Sept. 24. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Brown Funeral Home, Coweta. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, CrossPoint Baptist Church, Coweta.
