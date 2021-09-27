 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Monday, Sept. 27, 2021
0 entries
Death notices

Deaths published Monday, Sept. 27, 2021

  • Updated
  • 0

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Coweta

Weisberg, David Evan “Dave,” 57, Broken Arrow Police Department and Broken Arrow Fire Department emergency service dispatcher, died Thursday, Sept. 23. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, BattleCreek Church, Broken Arrow. Brown.

Glenpool

Foust, James Leroy, 74, Burlington Northern Railroad worker and Army veteran, died Friday, Sept. 24. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, Asbury United Methodist Church. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Grove

Curry, Kristi Sue, 53, teacher, died Wednesday, Sept. 22. Visitation 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, Mark Griffith Westwood. Graveside service 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Olympus North Cemetery.

Sand Springs

Surine, Wayne Arthur, 74, retired Grand River Dam Authority janitor, died Saturday, Sept. 25. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Wagoner

Rich, Alberta Nadine, 69, homemaker, died Friday, Sept. 24. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Brown Funeral Home, Coweta. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, CrossPoint Baptist Church, Coweta.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News