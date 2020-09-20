Deaths published Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

TULSA
Rhodes, Dana Lynn, 62, school teacher, died Wednesday, Sept. 16. Viewing and visitation 5:30-6:30 p.m. and service 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, Schaudt Tulsa Funeral Service.
Vaughan, Sharon K., 69, registered nurse, died Saturday, Sept. 19. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Owasso
Laster, Ronald Lee, 83, retired Tulsa Glass Plant inspector and Army National Guard veteran, died Friday, Sept. 18. Visitation 10 a.m. and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Friendship Baptist Church. Mowery.
Sand Springs
Molloy, Patricia “Pat,” 88, retired Citco executive secretary, died Friday, Sept. 18. Graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery. Mobley-Groesbeck.
