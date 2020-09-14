Deaths published Monday, Sept. 14, 2020

Tulsa
Glory, David, 55, nurse and Army veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 10. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Rice Funeral Service.
State/areaFuneral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Claremore
Mitchell, Michael, 79, Army National Guard, died Wednesday, Sept. 9. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, Green Hill Funeral Home, Owasso, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, First Assembly, Owasso.
Eufaula
Alexander, Joe E., 64, IC of Oklahoma, died Saturday, Sept. 12. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa.
Hominy\Acott, Clint, 50, welder, died Tuesday, Aug. 18. Private graveside service. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.