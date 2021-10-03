Deaths published Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

TULSA
Marvin, Evelyn A., 80, department of human services employee, died Saturday, Oct 2. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
VanDenhende, Patsie Sue, 87, music education school teacher, died Sunday, Sept. 26. Private family service. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.
VanDenhende, Roger Gene, 88, junior high school history teacher, died Tuesday, Sept. 28. Private family service. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Collinsville
Bewley, John Harold, 88, machinist and Army veteran, died Friday, Oct. 1. Viewing noon-8:00 p.m. and visitation 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home Chapel.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.