Deaths published Monday, Oct. 26, 2020
Deaths published Monday, Oct. 26, 2020

  • Updated
TULSA

Kramer, Dan Ross, 74, attorney and Army veteran, died Sunday, Oct. 25. Services pending. Bixby Funeral Service.

Maddern, Jan L., 71, retired teacher, died Wednesday, Oct. 21. Service 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

Paris, Andrew “Drew,” 87, salesman, died Tuesday, Oct.13. Private burial at Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Shipman Funeral Home & Crematory, Wagoner. 

Rodriguez, Alexis, 14, student, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Visitation 6-10 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Thomas More Catholic Church. Moore’s Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Sparks, Marie, 81, waitress, died Friday, Oct. 23. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday,  Hayhurst Funeral Home. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Florence Street Baptist Church.

Taylor, Robert “Bob,” 87, machinist and Army veteran, died Friday, Oct. 23, Visitation 3-6 p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home. 

Collinsville

Viddaurri, Pearl Rose, 88, homemaker, died Friday, Oct. 23. Visitation 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday and service noon Wednesday, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa. 

Glenpool

Vail, John Thomas, 75, commercial insulator and Army veteran died Thursday, Oct. 22. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

