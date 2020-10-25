Deaths published Monday, Oct. 26, 2020

TULSA
Kramer, Dan Ross, 74, attorney and Army veteran, died Sunday, Oct. 25. Services pending. Bixby Funeral Service.
Maddern, Jan L., 71, retired teacher, died Wednesday, Oct. 21. Service 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Paris, Andrew “Drew,” 87, salesman, died Tuesday, Oct.13. Private burial at Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Shipman Funeral Home & Crematory, Wagoner.
Rodriguez, Alexis, 14, student, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Visitation 6-10 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Thomas More Catholic Church. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Sparks, Marie, 81, waitress, died Friday, Oct. 23. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Florence Street Baptist Church.
Taylor, Robert “Bob,” 87, machinist and Army veteran, died Friday, Oct. 23, Visitation 3-6 p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Collinsville
Viddaurri, Pearl Rose, 88, homemaker, died Friday, Oct. 23. Visitation 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday and service noon Wednesday, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Glenpool
Vail, John Thomas, 75, commercial insulator and Army veteran died Thursday, Oct. 22. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church.
