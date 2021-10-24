Deaths published Monday, Oct. 25, 2021

TULSA
Burchfield, LaFonna, 74, Southwestern Bell engineering assistant, died Friday, Oct. 22. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Hominy
Cotton, Alice M., 61, Boys & Girls Club director, died Thursday, Oct. 21. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church. Mobley-Grosebeck, Sand Springs.
