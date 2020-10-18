Deaths published Monday, Oct. 19, 2020

TULSA
Elias, Ruth, 91, homemaker, died Saturday, Oct. 17. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.
Todd, Nadean, 85, OU-Tulsa Medical Center office manager, died Saturday, Oct. 17. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Broken Arrow
Pope, Julian C., 73, died Saturday, Oct. 17. Services pending. Floral Haven.
Catoosa
Dunn, Retha, 97, business owner, died Tuesday, Oct. 13. Graveside services 2 p.m. Monday, Hazel Green Cemetery, Boulder City, Mo. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer, Tulsa.
