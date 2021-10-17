 Skip to main content
Deaths published Monday, Oct. 18, 2021
TULSA

Coussens, Conrad Curtiss, 86, retired grocery store owner and Army veteran, died Friday, Oct. 15. Visitation 10:30 a.m.-noon and service 1 p.m. Monday, Church 3434. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.

Hitchcock, Kevin Andrew, 34, Machine Technology machinist, died Tuesday, Oct. 5. Memorial service 4 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.

McDuffie, Nancy C., 66, retired Imperial Coffee Co. accountant, died Sunday, Oct. 17. Service pending. Ninde Brookside.

Nunnelee, Ed, 88, retired IBM sales representative and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Oct. 16. Service pending. Ninde Brookside.

Rine, Brandon, 33, general laborer, died unknown date. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Memorial Baptist Church. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Burns, Eddie D., 72, railroad signalman and Air Force veteran, died Friday Oct. 15. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday and celebration of life 3 p.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Kiefer

Crabtree, Colin Ryan, 22, shipping and receiving manager, died Saturday, Oct. 9. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service, and service 1 p.m. Tuesday Faith Church, Glenpool.

Sand Springs

Pickett, Irvin Leon, 78, retired handyman, died Saturday, Oct. 16. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service Chapel.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

