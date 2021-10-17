Deaths published Monday, Oct. 18, 2021

TULSA
Coussens, Conrad Curtiss, 86, retired grocery store owner and Army veteran, died Friday, Oct. 15. Visitation 10:30 a.m.-noon and service 1 p.m. Monday, Church 3434. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Hitchcock, Kevin Andrew, 34, Machine Technology machinist, died Tuesday, Oct. 5. Memorial service 4 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
McDuffie, Nancy C., 66, retired Imperial Coffee Co. accountant, died Sunday, Oct. 17. Service pending. Ninde Brookside.
Nunnelee, Ed, 88, retired IBM sales representative and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Oct. 16. Service pending. Ninde Brookside.
Rine, Brandon, 33, general laborer, died unknown date. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Memorial Baptist Church. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Burns, Eddie D., 72, railroad signalman and Air Force veteran, died Friday Oct. 15. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday and celebration of life 3 p.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Kiefer
Crabtree, Colin Ryan, 22, shipping and receiving manager, died Saturday, Oct. 9. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service, and service 1 p.m. Tuesday Faith Church, Glenpool.
Sand Springs
Pickett, Irvin Leon, 78, retired handyman, died Saturday, Oct. 16. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service Chapel.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.