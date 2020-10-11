 Skip to main content
Deaths published Monday, Oct.12, 2020
Deaths published Monday, Oct.12, 2020

Tulsa

Burton, Helen Marie, 92, law office receptionist, died Saturday, Oct. 10. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, and graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Buster, Billy Allen, 86, Walmart greeter and Army veteran, died Saturday, Oct. 10. Services at a later date. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Butler, Donna Lea (Arnold), 86, homemaker, died Saturday, Oct. 10. Services pending. Mark Griffith Memorial.

Ginn, Allen T., 71, truck driver and Army veteran, died Friday, Oct. 9. Memorial service pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.

Maus, Shirley L., 91. legal secretary, died Friday, Oct. 9. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

State/area

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Slish, John Paul III, 72, project manager and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Oct. 10. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, and service 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Chapel.

Tillman, Dan, 65, school bus driver, died Saturday, Oct. 10. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Services pending.

Wells, Carol, 77, homemaker, died Thursday, Oct. 8. Visitation 11 a.m.-noon and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Owasso

Clark, Barbara Jean, 62, State Farm estimator, died Friday, Oct. 9. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Mowery Funeral Service, and service 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Central Baptist Church.

