Deaths published Monday, Nov. 9, 2020
TULSA

Craig, Jim M., 75, mechanical engineer, died Saturday, Nov. 7. Vigil 6 p.m. Wednesday and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, both at Church of Saint Mary. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

Lipe, Jessica Brooke, 38, homemaker, died Saturday, Nov. 7. Private family service 2 p.m. Thursday. Service webcast at moorefuneral.com. Moore's Southlawn.

Weir, Bill F., 88, retired Baptist minister, died Thursday, Nov. 5. Service 1 p.m. Wednesday, RiverCrest Chapel & Event Center, Bixby. Bixby Funeral Service.

Whitsett, Helen, 94, homemaker, died Thursday, Nov. 5. Private family service. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Fletcher, Louise, 95, retired Fletcher Construction partner, died Thursday, Oct. 29. Memorial service 1 p.m. Monday, First United Methodist Church, Tulsa. Bixby Funeral Service.

Jennings

Rogers, Kay, 77, died Wednesday, Nov. 4. Memorial service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Crossroads Community Church. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

