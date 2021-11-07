Deaths published Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

TULSA
Miller, Helen Virginia, 91, homemaker, died Saturday, Oct 9. Prayer service 4:30 p.m. Friday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, and funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ada.
Turner, Scott R., 63, IT desktop support technician, died Wednesday, Nov. 3. Visitation 9-11 a.m. and service 11 a.m., both Tuesday at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Waugh, Vicki Lynn, 70, Williams Co. computer software, died Friday, Nov. 5. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Knighton, Ralph L., 68, chef, died Friday, Nov. 5. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa.
