Deaths published Monday, Nov. 30, 2020

TULSA
Atkinson, David, 88, Atkinson Supply and Associated Parts & Supply owner, and Army veteran, died Sunday, Nov. 29. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
Lewis, James C., 88, retired Optimus Industries chairman, died Saturday, Nov. 28. Private family service. Ninde Brookside.
STATE/AREA
Bixby
Schulke, Marshall E., 86, expiration clerk and Army veteran, died Friday, Nov. 27. No services scheduled. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Broken Arrow
Crutchfield, Bill, 82, Air Exchangers mechanical engineer and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Nov. 28. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, The Ridge Church.
Rosamond, Edith, 86, homemaker, died Friday, Nov. 27. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst chapel.
Collinsville
Higgins, Edward, 91, Marine Corps veteran, died Friday, Nov. 27. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Green Hill Funeral Home, Owasso, and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Collinsville Free Will Baptist Church.
Glenpool
Fields, George “GB” Bullet, 87, retired union representative and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 25. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service, and service, 2 p.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church.
Sand Springs
Sheppard, Leland Myron, 88, retired lumberyard manager and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 25. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Sapulpa
Hight, Donald Jay, 76, oil field worker and Army veteran, died Saturday, Nov. 28. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Traditions Funeral Chapel, Kellyville. Service also live streamed at Traditions Facebook page. Burial 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Hastings Cemetery, Hastings.
