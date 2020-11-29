 Skip to main content
Deaths published Monday, Nov. 30, 2020
Deaths published Monday, Nov. 30, 2020

TULSA

Atkinson, David, 88, Atkinson Supply and Associated Parts & Supply owner, and Army veteran, died Sunday, Nov. 29. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.

Lewis, James C., 88, retired Optimus Industries chairman, died Saturday, Nov. 28. Private family service. Ninde Brookside.

STATE/AREA

Bixby

Schulke, Marshall E., 86, expiration clerk and Army veteran, died Friday, Nov. 27. No services scheduled. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Broken Arrow

Crutchfield, Bill, 82, Air Exchangers mechanical engineer and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Nov. 28. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, The Ridge Church.

Rosamond, Edith, 86, homemaker, died Friday, Nov. 27. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst chapel.

Collinsville

Higgins, Edward, 91, Marine Corps veteran, died Friday, Nov. 27. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Green Hill Funeral Home, Owasso, and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Collinsville Free Will Baptist Church.

Glenpool

Fields, George “GB” Bullet, 87, retired union representative and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 25. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service, and service, 2 p.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church.

Sand Springs

Sheppard, Leland Myron, 88, retired lumberyard manager and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 25. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at  Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.

Sapulpa

Hight, Donald Jay, 76, oil field worker and Army veteran, died Saturday, Nov. 28. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Traditions Funeral Chapel, Kellyville. Service also live streamed at Traditions Facebook page. Burial 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Hastings Cemetery, Hastings.

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

