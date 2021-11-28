Deaths published Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

TULSA
Clay, Carl A., 88, certified public accountant, died Sunday, Nov. 14. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Kirk of the Hills, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Broken Arrow
Chiverton, Rachel, 84, housewife, died Friday, Nov. 26. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, Tulsa.
Oologah
McArthur, Walter Irving “Mack” Jr., 88, Capps Beauty Supply sales representative and Army veteran, died Thursday, Nov. 25. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso.
