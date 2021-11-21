Deaths published Monday, Nov. 22, 2021

TULSA
Harmon, Martha, 78, Case & Associates secretary, died Thursday, Nov. 18. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Chapel.
Kittell, Margaret Rose, 90, homemaker, died Saturday, Nov. 20. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Sand Springs
Sutterfield, Delores Ella Marie, 89, accounting assistant and homemaker, died Saturday, Nov. 20. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Crossroads Free Will Baptist Church, Jenks, and burial Woodland Memorial Park. Dillon Funeral Service.
