Deaths published Monday, Nov. 2, 2020

TULSA
Hendricks, Mary, 68, business entrepreneur and yogi, died Sunday, Oct. 25. Family will host gathering 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Robinson, Deborah (Anglen), 69, Enterprise Pipeline human resources manager, died Friday, Oct. 31. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst chapel.
Sand Springs
Spears, Millard Wayne, 83, retired Tulsa County deputy sheriff, died Wednesday, Oct. 28. Celebration of life service 1 p.m. Monday, Trinity Baptist Church. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.