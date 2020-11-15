Deaths published Monday, Nov. 16, 2020

TULSA
Buffington, William E., 90, steel building contractor, died Saturday, Nov. 14. Viewing 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Miller, Karen, 70, parts assembler, died Wednesday, Nov. 11. Graveside service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Cemetery, Broken Arrow. Moore’s Rosewood.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Inola
Ingersoll, Win, 77, rancher, died Thursday, Nov. 12. Visitation 1-7 p.m. Wednesday, Inola First United Methodist Church, and graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, Ingersoll Family Cemetery. Inola Funeral Home & Crematory.
Owasso
Wright, Jackie, 87, homemaker, died Friday, Nov. 13. Services pending. Mowery.
