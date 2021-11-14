Deaths published Monday, Nov. 15, 2021

STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Jenks
Luker, Mark, 64, operations manager, died Friday, Nov. 12. Viewing 2-7 p.m. and visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, and celebration of life noon Saturday, all at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Nix, Barbara, 87, manicurist, died Friday, Nov. 12. Graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa.
Mannford
Davis, Thomas “TJ,” 62, project administrator, died Friday, Nov. 12. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Monday, Moore's Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa, and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Church on the Move West, Tulsa.
