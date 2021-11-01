Deaths published Monday, Nov. 1, 2021

TULSA
Hoilien, Lawrence “Larry,” 77, Cherokee Truck Sales owner and Army veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 28. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Timms, Randy, 67, United States Postal Service driver, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, Rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday and Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, both at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Arnold, Don, 93, grocery store owner and Army veteran, died Friday, Oct. 29. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Service 1 p.m. Wednesday, The Assembly.
