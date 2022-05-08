Deaths published Monday, May 9, 2022

TULSA
Mueller, Barbara Ann, 83, retired Massachusetts Mutual Insurance controller, died Monday, May 2. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. Ninde Brookside.
Craig, Mercedes, 79, self-employed draperies seamstress, died Thursday, May 5. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, May 12, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Graveside service to follow at Floral Haven Memorial Gardens.
