Deaths published Monday, May 31, 2021

TULSA
Harper, Clara Jane (Looper), 89, Oral Roberts University administrative assistant, died Thursday, May 28. Viewing noon-8 p.m. and visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Heath-Griffith Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Carbondale Assembly of God Church.
Thompson, David, 84, engineer, died Wednesday, May 26. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Harvard Avenue Christian Church. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Ness, Randall, 46, airframe and powerplant department director and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 3. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Saturday, Green Hill Funeral Home, Sapulpa.
