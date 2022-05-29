Deaths published Monday, May 30, 2022

TULSA
Anderson, Walter Duane, 87, engineer and Army veteran, died Thursday, May 12. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Christ the Redeemer Lutheran Church. Moore’s Southlawn.
Lambert, Walter Lewis, 70, retired civil and structural engineer, and owner of Wilolamb International Corp., died Friday, May 27. Service 4 p.m. Tuesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Wilson, Suzette Y., 68, Daltile customer service representative, died Sunday, May 15. Rosary 7 p.m. Friday, Fitzgerald Ivy Funeral Home Chapel, and funeral Mass 9 a.m. Saturday, Christ the King Catholic Church.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Hildebrandt, David, 84, retired owner/operator of agricultural feed business in Morrison and Air Force Reserves veteran, died Friday, May 27. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, South BA Baptist Church.
Coweta
Runnels, Faye A. (Replogle), 85, retired Warehouse Market cashier, died Monday, May 6. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Brown Funeral Home and service 1 p.m. Thursday, Coweta Assembly.
Porter
Cameron, Charles, 82, American Airlines locksmith and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, May 26. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Chapel. Burial at Park Grove Cemetery, Broken Arrow.
Sand Springs
Lepper, John, 87, Broken Arrow Public Schools administrator, died Sunday, May 15. Service pending. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
