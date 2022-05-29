 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Monday, May 30, 2022

TULSA

Anderson, Walter Duane, 87, engineer and Army veteran, died Thursday, May 12. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Christ the Redeemer Lutheran Church. Moore’s Southlawn.

Lambert, Walter Lewis, 70, retired civil and  structural engineer, and owner of Wilolamb International Corp., died Friday, May 27. Service 4 p.m. Tuesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

Wilson, Suzette Y., 68, Daltile customer service representative, died Sunday, May 15. Rosary 7 p.m. Friday, Fitzgerald Ivy Funeral Home Chapel, and funeral Mass 9 a.m. Saturday, Christ the King Catholic Church.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Hildebrandt, David, 84, retired owner/operator of agricultural feed business in Morrison and Air Force Reserves veteran, died Friday, May 27. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, South BA Baptist Church.

Coweta

Runnels, Faye A. (Replogle), 85, retired Warehouse Market cashier, died Monday, May 6. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Brown Funeral Home and service 1 p.m. Thursday, Coweta Assembly.

Porter

Cameron, Charles, 82, American Airlines locksmith and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, May 26. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Chapel. Burial at Park Grove Cemetery, Broken Arrow.

Sand Springs

Lepper, John, 87, Broken Arrow Public Schools administrator, died Sunday, May 15. Service pending. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

