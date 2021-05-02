 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Monday, May 3, 2021
0 entries
Death notices

Deaths published Monday, May 3, 2021

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Blackburn, Jack, 79, high school teacher/coach, died Monday, April 26. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Stewart, William Harris, 38, retail liquor store owner, died Thursday, April 22. Memorial service at a later date. Stanleys.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Williams, Carl B., 82, president and CEO of Associated Builders and Contractors, died Saturday, May 1. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, Arrow Heights Baptist Church.

Coweta

Hubbard, Louanna, 62, administrative assistant, died Friday, April 30. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, and celebration of life 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel, Tulsa.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News