Deaths published Monday, May. 24, 2021

TULSA
Devore, Don, 82, meteorologist and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, May 16. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, First Baptist Church, Broken Arrow.
Johnston, Helen M., 99, office manager, died Thursday, May 20. Celebration of Life 2 p.m. Wednesday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service Chapel.
Kolker, Ronald, 80, certified public accountant, died Friday, May 21. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Miller, Judith Ann, 84, retired teacher/administrator, died Tuesday, May 18. Visitation 9 a.m.-10:45 a.m. with Rosary 10 a.m., and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, all at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Sand Springs
Jones, Dorothy Yvonne (Lewis), 78, retired machine operator, died Friday, May 21. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.