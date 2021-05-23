 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Monday, May. 24, 2021
0 entries

Deaths published Monday, May. 24, 2021

  • 0

TULSA

Devore, Don, 82, meteorologist and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, May 16. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, First Baptist Church, Broken Arrow.

Johnston, Helen M., 99, office manager, died Thursday, May 20. Celebration of Life 2 p.m. Wednesday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service Chapel.

Kolker, Ronald, 80, certified public accountant, died Friday, May 21. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Miller, Judith Ann, 84, retired teacher/administrator, died Tuesday, May 18. Visitation 9 a.m.-10:45 a.m. with Rosary 10 a.m., and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, all at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Sand Springs

Jones, Dorothy Yvonne (Lewis), 78, retired machine operator, died Friday, May 21. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News