Deaths published Monday, May 23, 2022

TULSA
Bohning, Michael, 65, Keystone Chevrolet used car manager, died Friday, May 20. Viewing 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
Fenster, Irene Turk, 95, homemaker, died Wednesday, May 18. Graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Rose Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Gamble, Patricia, 85, accountant/business manager, died Saturday, May, 21. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Sloan, George J. Jr., 91. former owner and president of Sloan’s Jewelers, died Tuesday, May 17. Rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday and funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. Thursday, both at St. Pius X Church. Fitzgerald Ivy.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Collinsville
Bowlan, Katharina “Kitty,” 81, Murphy Switch assembly line worker, died Saturday, May 21. Services pending. Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.