Deaths published Monday, May 23, 2022

TULSA

Bohning, Michael, 65, Keystone Chevrolet used car manager, died Friday, May 20. Viewing 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Moore's Southlawn Chapel.

Fenster, Irene Turk, 95, homemaker, died Wednesday, May 18. Graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Rose Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Gamble, Patricia, 85, accountant/business manager, died Saturday, May, 21. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Sloan, George J. Jr., 91. former owner and president of Sloan’s Jewelers, died Tuesday, May 17. Rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday and funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. Thursday, both at St. Pius X Church. Fitzgerald Ivy.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Collinsville

Bowlan, Katharina “Kitty,” 81, Murphy Switch assembly line worker, died Saturday, May 21. Services pending. Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home.

Death notices policy

