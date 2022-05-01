 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Monday, May 2, 2022

TULSA

Brummett, William “Bill,” 72, pipefitter, died Saturday, April 30. Graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Woodland Memorial Park, Sand Springs. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.

Fowler, Aaron Paul, 29, Navy lieutenant, died Sunday, April 17. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Fellowship Bible Church. Schaudt’s.

Jarvis, Charles “Cheerful,” 87, founder of DIVCO Inc., died Saturday, April 23. Viewing 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Saturday at zoom ID 829 9147 1568 passcode: CHARLESJ. Link will open at 12:30 p.m.

Harper, Lester Ray, 81, spotter for Affiliated Foods, died Thursday, April 28. Visitation 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, Mark Griffith Funeral Home, Westwood, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, Christ above all Ministeries Church.

Mooney, Vincent, 77, professor and Air Force veteran, died Friday, April 29th. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Andrews, Phillip Wayne, 76, Air Force veteran, died Friday, April 29. Viewing 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, and service 3 p.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Marler, Robert “Bob,” 77, building contractor, died Wednesday, April 27. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs.

Jenks

Kilgore, Melvin Dale, 72, City of Tulsa Transit Authority vice-president, died Friday, April 29. Visitation noon-6 p.m. Tuesday, Mark Griffith Funeral Home, Westwood, and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Tulsa Hills Baptist Church.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

