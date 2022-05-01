Deaths published Monday, May 2, 2022

TULSA
Brummett, William “Bill,” 72, pipefitter, died Saturday, April 30. Graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Woodland Memorial Park, Sand Springs. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
Fowler, Aaron Paul, 29, Navy lieutenant, died Sunday, April 17. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Fellowship Bible Church. Schaudt’s.
Jarvis, Charles “Cheerful,” 87, founder of DIVCO Inc., died Saturday, April 23. Viewing 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Saturday at zoom ID 829 9147 1568 passcode: CHARLESJ. Link will open at 12:30 p.m.
Harper, Lester Ray, 81, spotter for Affiliated Foods, died Thursday, April 28. Visitation 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, Mark Griffith Funeral Home, Westwood, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, Christ above all Ministeries Church.
Mooney, Vincent, 77, professor and Air Force veteran, died Friday, April 29th. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Andrews, Phillip Wayne, 76, Air Force veteran, died Friday, April 29. Viewing 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, and service 3 p.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Marler, Robert “Bob,” 77, building contractor, died Wednesday, April 27. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs.
Jenks
Kilgore, Melvin Dale, 72, City of Tulsa Transit Authority vice-president, died Friday, April 29. Visitation noon-6 p.m. Tuesday, Mark Griffith Funeral Home, Westwood, and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Tulsa Hills Baptist Church.
