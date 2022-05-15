Deaths published Monday, May 16, 2022

TULSA
Bayouth, Solomon H. II, 73, business owner, died Friday May 13. Visitation 4:30 p.m. and Trisagion 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, and service 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, all at St. Antony’s Orthodox Christian Church. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. Moore’s Rosewood.
Blair, Barbara Sue, 85, Texaco purchasing agent, died Saturday, May 14. Service pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Mullman, Mike, 79, mechanical engineer, died Thursday, May 12. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, St. Stephen’s United Methodist Church. Hayhurst.
Wallace, Frenda J., 95, United Way business office manager, died Tuesday, May 10. Rosary 7 p.m. Tuesday and memorial Mass 11 a.m. Wednesday, both at St. Anne Catholic Church. Hayhurst.
Sand Springs
Chalmers, Patsy Ann (Lambe), 75, homemaker. Died Friday, May 13. Service pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
