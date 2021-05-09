 Skip to main content
Deaths published Monday, May 10, 2021
TULSA

Danuwaanalihi, Cameron, 23, Marine Corps veteran, died Tuesday, May 4. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel, Sand Springs.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Collinsville

Berry, Neal, 75, electrician and Army veteran, died Friday, May 7. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 3 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Chapel.

Glenpool

Hill, Roy, 79, retired truck driver and Army veteran, died Thursday, May 6. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, both at Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service Chapel.

Sand Springs

Burt, Wava, 77, retired executive director for rape crisis/domestic violence services, died Friday, May 7. Visitation 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, Sand Springs United Methodist Church. Burial 2 p.m. Friday, Liberal, Kan. 

Pickard, Donald “Pinky,” 81, general contractor and Army veteran, died Wednesday, May 5. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Calvary Cemetery Chapel, Tulsa. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

