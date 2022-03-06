Deaths published Monday, March 7, 2022

TULSA
Minter, Earl, 84, computer business owner, died Friday, March 4. Service pending. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
Smartt, Delores, 88, died Tuesday, March 1. Graveside service 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
West, Elizabeth “Nell,” 83, homemaker, died Saturday, March 5. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, all at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Service to be webcast at www.moorefuneral.com.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Lucas, Anita Jewell, 83, died Thursday, March 3. Service pending. Floral Haven.
Cleveland, Okla.
Storckman, Lucas, 33, died Tuesday, March 1. Viewing 10 a.m. -7 p.m. Tuesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church.
Jenks
Logan, Rebecca, 83, Star Image Salon esthetician, died Wednesday, March 2. Celebration of life service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service Chapel.
Seminole
Moran, Jasmine, 87, actress, died Thursday, March 3. Graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Rose Hill Memorial Park, old synagogue section, Tulsa, and celebration of life 4 p.m. Wednesday, Haney Center, Seminole State College. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, Tulsa.
