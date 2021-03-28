Deaths published Monday March 29, 2021

TULSA
Inge, Tobey Dawn, 48, disabled, died Wednesday, March 24. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Hayes, Billie (Hutchins), 86, former teacher and counselor, died Friday, March 26. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Rose Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Neal, V. Kenneth, 91, retired Southwestern Bell/AT&T supervisor and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, March 25. Visitation 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Graveside committal 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Grace Hill Cemetery, Perry.
Death notices policy
Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.
