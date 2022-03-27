Deaths published Monday, March 28, 2022

TULSA
Hill, Michael, 74, attorney and Army veteran, died Thursday, March 24. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Asbury United Methodist Church. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
Messick, Deloris, 88, homemaker, died Sunday, March 27. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Glenpool
Ables, Vernon Woodward, 78, retired Assembly of God minister, died Saturday, March 26. Visitation noon-2 p.m. and service 2 p.m. Tuesday both at Newspring Family Church, Jenks. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
