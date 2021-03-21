Deaths published Monday, March 22, 2021

TULSA
Brickner, Robert Love, 86, civil engineer and Army veteran, died Thursday, March 18. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
Burrow, Elvie E., 74, AT&T employee, died Saturday, March 20. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
Pittman, Arice Sr., 74, Texaco printer operator, New Jerusalem Baptist former pastor and Army veteran, died Thursday, March 18. Services pending. Jack’s Memory Chapel.
Pumphrey, Bennie J., 69, design draftsman, died Tuesday, March 16. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Southwood Baptist Church.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Stevenson, Jerry, 81, Yale Cleaners part owner and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, March 18. Visitation 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Cleveland, Okla.
Thompson, Robert, 56, Ardagh Glass hot end supervisor, died Thursday, March 18. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home.
Jenks
Fowler, Thomas John III, 75, American Airlines managing director, died Sunday, March 21. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, Tulsa.
Osage
Dickson, Jimmie “Fatman,” 78, Word Industries retired welder, died Saturday, March 20. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
