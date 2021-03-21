 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Monday, March 22, 2021
0 entries

Deaths published Monday, March 22, 2021

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Brickner, Robert Love, 86, civil engineer and Army veteran, died Thursday, March 18. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.

Burrow, Elvie E., 74, AT&T employee, died Saturday, March 20. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.

Pittman, Arice Sr., 74, Texaco printer operator, New Jerusalem Baptist former pastor and Army veteran, died Thursday, March 18. Services pending. Jack’s Memory Chapel.

Pumphrey, Bennie J., 69, design draftsman, died Tuesday, March 16. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Southwood Baptist Church.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Stevenson, Jerry, 81, Yale Cleaners part owner and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, March 18. Visitation 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Cleveland, Okla.

Thompson, Robert, 56, Ardagh Glass hot end supervisor, died Thursday, March 18. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home.

Jenks

Fowler, Thomas John III, 75, American Airlines managing director, died Sunday, March 21. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, Tulsa.

Osage

Dickson, Jimmie “Fatman,” 78, Word Industries retired welder, died Saturday, March 20. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News