Deaths published Monday, March 21, 2022

  Updated
TULSA

Beggs, Ellis, John, 76, retired from AT&T and Army veteran, died Friday, March 18. Graveside services will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, Moore Funeral Home Southlawn Chapel

Mailey, Bruce Henry, 69, petroleum engineer, died Friday, March 18. Visitation 5 p.m. Thursday and prayer service 7 p.m. Thursday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home.

Mallardi, Steven Anthony, 81, senior analyst and Army veteran, died Jan. 22. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Floral Haven’s Funeral Home Chapel. Floral Haven Funeral Home

STATE/AREA

Broken Arrow

Law, Jr., Russell, 83, retired American Airlines director of maintenance and Army veteran, died Friday, March 18. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Floral Haven Funeral Home

Sand Springs

Helmers, Shirley, 83, bookkeeper, died Friday, March 18. Funeral Services Thursday at 10 a.m. at Sand Springs Church of Christ. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

