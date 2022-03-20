Deaths published Monday, March 21, 2022

TULSA
Beggs, Ellis, John, 76, retired from AT&T and Army veteran, died Friday, March 18. Graveside services will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, Moore Funeral Home Southlawn Chapel
Mailey, Bruce Henry, 69, petroleum engineer, died Friday, March 18. Visitation 5 p.m. Thursday and prayer service 7 p.m. Thursday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home.
Mallardi, Steven Anthony, 81, senior analyst and Army veteran, died Jan. 22. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Floral Haven’s Funeral Home Chapel. Floral Haven Funeral Home
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Law, Jr., Russell, 83, retired American Airlines director of maintenance and Army veteran, died Friday, March 18. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Floral Haven Funeral Home
Sand Springs
Helmers, Shirley, 83, bookkeeper, died Friday, March 18. Funeral Services Thursday at 10 a.m. at Sand Springs Church of Christ. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service
