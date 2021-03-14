 Skip to main content

Deaths published Monday, March 15, 2021
TULSA

Collins, Doyle, 84, Affordable Hearing Aids Inc. owner, died Saturday, March 13. Private family burial. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.

Helm, Tamara Miller, 62, Tulsa World advertising account executive. Died Sunday, March 14th. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

McClung, Veva M., 93, Midwest Tax Services bookkeeper, died Friday, March 12. Graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Cemetery, Broken Arrow. Moore’s Southlawn.

Ridley, John “J.R.,” 88, Boeing Co. toolmaker, died Saturday, March 13. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Smith, Billie, 94, Tulsa County switchboard operator, died Saturday, March 13. Services pending. Moore’s Memory Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Checotah

Frame, Vivian, 90, retired bookkeeper, died Thursday, March 11. Viewing 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday, Garrett Family Funeral Home, and service 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Greenlawn Cemetery.

Cleveland, Okla.

Hughes, Cody, 22, died Wednesday, March 10. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, both at Chapman-Black Funeral Home.

Mannford

Lewis, Oneta, 80, retired Hissom nursing assistant, died Friday, March 12. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Tuesday, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service Chapel, Sand Springs.

