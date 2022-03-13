Deaths published Monday, March 14, 2022

STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Henryetta
McKay, Margie Alpha, 99, retired Henryetta Hospital administrator, died Friday, March 4. Service 1 p.m. Monday, Integrity Funeral Service Chapel. Interment Westlawn Cemetery.
Inola
Conwell, John W. 79, CPA, died Saturday, March 12. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, Tulsa.
Owasso
Bradford, Billy Edward Jr., 71, Mid-Continent Concrete regional manager and concrete finisher, died Friday, March 11. Service 6 p.m. Tuesday, Mowery Funeral Service Chapel.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.