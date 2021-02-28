Deaths published Monday, March 1, 2021

TULSA
Lindemann Lansdale, Martha “Marti” Jo, 71, died Tuesday, Feb. 23. Service 12:30 p.m. Monday, March 8, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Wiles, James Andrew, 93, retired pastor and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Feb. 22. Graveside service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Brown, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Claremore
Adams, Karen Sue, 74, homemaker, died Friday, Feb. 26. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
