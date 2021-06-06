Deaths published Monday, June 7, 2021

TULSA
Hardwick, James Jarrett, 80, college professor, died Thursday, June 3. Graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Garden of Serenity, Broken Arrow.
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Edwards, Tyler, 29, shop supervisor and welding inspector for Vacuworx, died Thursday, June 3. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Chapel.
