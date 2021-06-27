 Skip to main content
Deaths published Monday, June 28, 2021
Deaths published Monday, June 28, 2021

TULSA

Holland, Pat, 93, University of Tulsa accountant, died Friday, June 25. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, both at St. Pius X Catholic Church.

Lawrence, Carl, 95, Tulsa World and PennWell journalist, and Marine veteran, died Friday, June 25. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Moore's Southlawn Chapel.

Moore, Robert, 75, Oklahoma district judge and lawyer, died Saturday, June 26. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Gordon, Mike, 79, City of Tulsa firefighter and Army National Guard veteran, died Friday, June 25. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Box Cemetery, Vian.

Sand Springs

Spencer, Susan Ann, 65, homemaker, died Friday, June 25. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

