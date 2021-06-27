Deaths published Monday, June 28, 2021

TULSA
Holland, Pat, 93, University of Tulsa accountant, died Friday, June 25. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, both at St. Pius X Catholic Church.
Lawrence, Carl, 95, Tulsa World and PennWell journalist, and Marine veteran, died Friday, June 25. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
Moore, Robert, 75, Oklahoma district judge and lawyer, died Saturday, June 26. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Gordon, Mike, 79, City of Tulsa firefighter and Army National Guard veteran, died Friday, June 25. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Box Cemetery, Vian.
Sand Springs
Spencer, Susan Ann, 65, homemaker, died Friday, June 25. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa.
